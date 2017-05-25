Shawn Mendes in Paleis 12 gaat door

Het management van de artiest en concertorganisator Greenhouse Talent bevestigen dat het concert van Shawn Mendes op zaterdag 27 mei in Paleis 12 doorgaat zoals gepland.

"I’ve never felt so gutted in my entire life. I can’t seem to comprehend exactly what has happened. I just want to send my love to everybody affected by this and to Ariana and the team. I can’t imagine what they are going through. Concerts are events people should never be afraid to attend, they are places for love and complete happiness and I am so sorry that things took an opposite direction in Manchester. I hope I speak for every artist by saying that we will not stop spreading positivity and love through music no matter the situation. With that in mind, my show in Brussels will go on as planned.”, aldus Shawn Mendes.

Zoals de andere Brusselse concertzalen houdt Paleis 12 vast aan de huidige veiligheidsmaatregelen. Die staan sinds de aanslagen in Parijs in november 2015 en met het huidige terreurniveau 3 al op hun hoogst. Er wordt ook nauw samengewerkt met de politiediensten. Er wordt aan het publiek gevraagd om op tijd te komen en geen rugzakken of grote handtassen mee te nemen zodat de veiligheidscontroles zo vlot mogelijk kunnen gebeuren.

De waanzinnig populaire Shawn Mendes geeft in het kader van zijn 'Illuminate World Tour' zijn allereerste concert op Belgische bodem. Het concert was meteen uitverkocht.