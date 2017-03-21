Selah Sue bevallen

Sanne Putseys, oftewel Selah Sue, is bevallen van haar eerste kindje. Zij en haar vriend Joachim zijn de trotse ouders van een zoontje Seth geworden. Joachim heeft al twee kinderen uit een eerdere relatie.

Selah Sue genoot de afgelopen maanden van haar zwangerschap en ook de rest van het jaar wil zij vooral voor haar baby zorgen. "As u probably noticed I haven’t been very active during the last months. I took a break from music, touring & social media for a while as I wanted to fully enjoy this incredible experience of creating life. From the first day I announced my pregnancy I got tons of messages & questions for baby presents from all over the world. Heartwarming. Thank u all. I definitely don’t need anything material. You’d do me the biggest favor by providing a healthy future for my son by donating on this very necessary Belgian good cause "Klimaatzaak"

http://geboortelijst.klimaatzaak.eu/project/7143

Obviously I’ll be out at least 'till the end of the year. My life will definitely be less exotic than ever before. But I’m sure taking a little distance from it all and having a child, will help to place this crazy living in perspective. So the only possibility is to come back with a third & very best record full of pure, honest & good music ! Keep u posted about that! Some nice features are coming up next months as well, to keep you warm!

He’s hungry now, gotta go!

Love, Selah"